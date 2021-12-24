Ex-Ashes Hero Explains Why Having Ben Stokes As England Captain Would Be 'biggest Mistake'

Former cricketer and Ashes hero Steve Harmison believes that making Ben Stokes the captain of the England Test side would be the "biggest mistake". Harmison told the Daily Mail that Stokes is already overworked and that selecting him England's captain would be the worst thing to do.

"You can't ask him to do everything," Harmison said, adding that Stokes plays for England in all forms and for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Stokes had recently had a break from cricket due to mental health difficulties, according to Harmison, and selecting him as captain would put too much pressure on him.

"I'm sorry. Ben Stokes can't play for the England Test team, 50-over side, T20 team, and Rajasthan Royals and be Test captain. You can't ask him to do all that. He'd do the job and he will have a go at me for saying this but even though he's superhuman at times that would be too much. When Ben decided to take some time away from the game that was the lightbulb moment. We have to protect our superstars and putting too much pressure on Ben would be the biggest mistake of all," Harmison was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

Stokes announced a break from cricket citing mental health difficulties earlier this year. The ace all-rounder had withdrawn from the England T20 World Cup squad as well as the IPL. Stokes has only recently returned to cricket as a part of the ongoing Ashes series.

England's performance in the ongoing Ashes series has been below par, prompting calls to remove Joe Root as captain. Meanwhile, England batters were recently forced to watch their own dismissals ahead of the third Test. As per reports, the performance from the batting unit was the major talking point in the post-match debrief during which head coach Chris Silverwood was angered by the way the batters performed.

England are 2-0 down in the five-match series, having lost the first two matches in Brisbane and Adelaide. England will have to win the third Test match in Melbourne in order to stay alive in the high-octane series. However, given the way the visiting side has been playing so far it remains to be seen if they can mount a comeback. The Boxing Day Test is scheduled to begin on December 26 at 5 a.m. IST.

Image: AP