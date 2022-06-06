Former Australian captain Mark Taylor thinks England batsman Joe Root has a chance to beat Sachin Tendulkar's Test run record. This comes after Root became the 14th player in history to reach 10,000 runs in the game's longest format. Root reached the milestone during the first Test match against New Zealand at Lord's on Sunday. After the game, Taylor stated that Root has a chance to break Sachin Tendulkar's record of most runs in Test cricket.

"Root has a minimum of five years left in him, so I think Tendulkar's record is very achievable," Taylor was quoted as saying to Sky Sports.

Root reaches 10,000 Test runs

Root achieved the 10,000-run landmark in style as he scored an unbeaten 115 runs in the final innings to help his side secure a win against New Zealand. Root became only the second English cricketer to score more than 10,000 runs in Test cricket after Sir Alastair Cook. Root, however, reached the milestone in 218 innings thus becoming the quickest England player to score 10,000 Test runs. He now needs 5,906 runs to surpass Sachin's tally of 15,921 runs in the red-ball format.

Root is still 31 years old and has a lot of cricket left in him, meaning it is highly possible for him to break the Sachin's record. Former Australian women's cricketer Mel Jones also backed Root to break Sachin's Test record. Jones said that Root has the ability to score 16,000-17,000 runs in the longest format. Jones stated that since Root is no longest the captain of the England team and doesn't have that added pressure, Sachin's record is attainable for him.

Sachin played 200 Test matches for India from 1989 to 2013, the most for any player in the history of the game. Sachin scored 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, including 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries. Root, on the other hand, has played 118 Test matches so far and has scored 10,015 runs at an average of 49.57. He has 26 centuries and 53 half-centuries to his name. This isn't the first time a player has been tipped to beat Sachin Tendulkar's Test record. Virat Kohli, former India captain, was earlier considered a potential killer of Sachin's record.

Image: Twitter-MarkTaylor/PTI

