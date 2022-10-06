Ex-Australia Captain Tim Paine Returns To Cricket After Sexting Scandal Ends In A Whimper

Former Australia skipper Tim Paine made a first-class appearance for the first time in 18 months when he walked out to bat for his state side Tasmania, in the Sheffield Shield match against Queensland. On Day 1 of the match, Paine walked out to bat at no. 7, as the team struggled to establish their innings. Paine suffered a similar fate as his fellow batters and was dismissed on the individual score of six runs in 19 balls.

Paine remained on the sidelines for over a year, following his resignation as the Test skipper of Australia. Paine decided to step down from the illusive role after he was found to be involved in a sexting scandal with a former female employee of the Tasmania team. He then issued a public apology for the same and took an indefinite break from the game.

Tim Paine has been training with the Tasmania team

After being on the sidelines, citing mental health issues, Paine started training with the Tasmania state team in the last few months. He was then named in the Tasmania Tigers team, despite not being under a contract with the side. Playing against Queensland in the Allan Border Field against Queensland, Paine received a warm welcome from the crowd.

However, batting at no. 7, the former skipper stood on the crease for just 19 balls and walked back to the dugout after edging a short-pitched delivery from Gurinder Sandhu. Paine’s dismissal reduced Tasmania to 74/6 in 39 overs, before they were bowled out on the score of 147 runs. No. 8 batter Jarrod Freeman scored 44 runs off 65 balls. Meanwhile, Day 1 of the match concluded with Queensland standing at 70/1.

'We have absolute faith and trust in Tim': Tasmania coach Jeff Vaughan

Prior to the Sheffield Shield match, Tasmania coach Jeff Vaughan shared his thoughts about the player and said he is physically and emotionally ready to make a return. As per cricket.com.au, the head coach said, “We have absolute faith and trust in Tim and his preparation. Physically he is probably in the greatest spot of his physical career, emotionally he is sound. He has been training really well with us for the last two months. We have got full faith in his wicketkeeping skillset so he has ticked all of the boxes”.