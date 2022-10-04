Ex-Australia Captain Tim Paine Set For Return To Domestic Cricket After An Year Of Exile

Former Australia skipper Tim Paine is all set to play for the Tasmania Tigers for the first time in 18 months, during the Marsh Sheffield Shield match against Queensland in Brisbane this week. Paine has been included in the 13-member Tasmanian Tigers squad for the team’s opening match this week, despite not being under a contract. He will don the wicketkeeping gloves, as the Tigers take the field at Allan Border Field on Thursday.

As reported by cricket.com.au, Tasmania’s coach Jeff Vaughan spoke to reporters about the squad and revealed Paine has been training with them for the last couple of months. "And it wasn't until we selected over the last week or two, firstly his name was on the table for one-day cricket and then he was on the table last week when we selected (the Shield). And it was quite unanimous that everyone wanted one of the world's best wicketkeepers into our side,” the coach added.

More about the Tasmania Tigers squad for the Shield opener

While Jordan Silk will lead Tasmania Tigers, the pace attack featuring Jackson Bird and Peter Siddle will be led by Riley Meredith. Billy Stanlake is one of the top players to be sidelined due to injury. However, Paine is now set to feature in his 148th first-class match.

"We have absolute faith and trust in Tim and his preparation. Physically he is probably in the greatest spot of his physical career, emotionally he is sound. He has been training really well with us the last two months. We have got full faith in his wicketkeeping skillset so he has ticked all of the boxes,” coach Vaughan said.

'I think Australian cricket is better for having Tim': Australia T20I captain Aaron Finch

Meanwhile, Australia T20I captain Aaron Finch also spoke about Paine’s return to the sport, ahead of Australia’s T20I against West Indies in Gold Coast. As per cricket.com.au, Finch welcomed Tim to the top flight, citing it as a bonus for Australian cricket. "For Tasmania to have his experience back around the side with a squad that that has got a few young players, the Tasmanian side will be better for that. I think Australian cricket is better for having Tim involved in a playing capacity,” Finch added.

Paine played his last first-class match in April 2021, when he scored 20 and 22 runs respectively in Tasmania's match against Western Australia. The 37-year-old was then found to be involved in a sexting scandal dating back to late 2017, that went public. He has been training as an uncontracted player with Tasmania and made his return to Premier Cricket last weekend with his club side University.