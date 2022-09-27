Ex-Australia Pacer Jason Gillespie Shuts Down Michael Vaughan Over Deepti Sharma Comment

India women's cricket team all-rounder Deepti Sharma created quite a huge debate on social media after she ran out Charlie Dean on the non-striker's end. The run-out raised questions over the legality of the incident and whether it is within the spirit of the game. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan also jumped the debate to give his opinion on the incident for which he was slammed by former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie.

Deepti Sharma on Monday revealed that Charlie Dean was warned for backing too far from the crease before being run out. However, England women's team skipper Heather Knight dismissed the claims in a series of tweets in which she said, "The game is over, Charlie was dismissed legitimately. India were deserved winners of the match and the series. But no warnings were given. They don’t need to be given, so it hasn’t made the dismissal any less legitimate". She further said "But if they’re comfortable with the decision to affect the runout, India shouldn’t feel the need to justify it by lying about warnings."

1/2 The game is over, Charlie was dismissed legitimately. India were deserved winners of the match and the series. But no warnings were given. They don’t need to be given, so it hasn’t made the dismissal any less legitimate… https://t.co/TOTdJ3HgJe — Heather Knight (@Heatherknight55) September 26, 2022

2/2 But if they’re comfortable with the decision to affect the run out, India shouldn’t feel the need to justify it by lying about warnings 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/TOTdJ3HgJe — Heather Knight (@Heatherknight55) September 26, 2022

Michael Vaughan while replying to Knight's tweet wrote, "Surely we should just ask the umpire whether a warning was given .. ?." However Jason Gillespie while defending Deepti Sharma wrote, "Sorry- there is nothing in the laws that says a warning should ever be given for unfair play. Play by the laws and the game will take care of itself".

Sorry- there is nothing in the laws that says a warning should ever be given for unfair play. Play by the laws and the game will take care of itself. https://t.co/4Mq1CTq7L3 — Jason Gillespie 🌱 (@dizzy259) September 26, 2022

India batting first could only manage 169 runs on the board. However, India bowlers bowled their heart out and made it difficult for England batters to score runs. After reducing the hosts to 118/9, Harmanprteet Kaur's team had the win on their sight. However, the last wicket pair of Freya Davies and Charlie Dean staged a fightback and brought the team within touching distance of avoiding a whitewash.

The 'mankading' incident happened in the 44th over. Deepti Sharma was into her delivery stride when England batter Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end went too far ahead of the crease. The Indian off-spinner dislodged the bails leaving Dean dumbstruck as she threw her bat to the ground in tears. England players sitting on the Lord's dressing room balcony looked on in disbelief. The field umpires decided to go to the third umpire who confirmed the run-out handing India the victory. Charlie Dean was, therefore, dismissed for 47 runs.