Ex-Australia Spinner Makes Big Prediction For Ashes Scoreline; 'Might Cause Bit Of Unrest'

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg reckoned that England is staring down the barrel in the ongoing Ashes and are in danger of enduring a 5-0 whitewash. After their nine-wicket loss in the first Test at The Gabba in Brisbane, the Englishmen slumped to a 275-run defeat in the 2nd AUS vs ENG (Day-Night) Test at the Adelaide Oval.

For England to win the series, they will have to win the remaining three Tests in Melbourne, Sydney and Hobart. Hogg said that head coach Chris Silverwood and Test skipper Joe Root have the herculean task of lifting the visitors up following the morale-crushing loss. Hogg also felt that England have to look at the positive aspects of their game going forward in the series.

"I think it might be 5-0 now moving forward with everything going on with England behind the scenes at the moment. The bowlers would be a little bit upset with what Root has said. That might cause a bit of unrest. Root and Silverwood will have to pick this team-up. I think they just over-planned. They just looked at the negative scenarios rather than what they have to do moving forward," Brad Hogg was heard saying on his YouTube channel.

AUS vs ENG: This is the weakest English batting unit, says Steve Harmison

Former England fast bowler Steve Harmison said that issues in English cricket is deep-rooted and is beyond Root and Silverwood. The veteran was also of the opinion that the current English batting lineup is the worst he has seen in a long time.

"The issues are much deeper than Root and Silverwood, it is the prioritizing of white-ball cricket. Whenever we lose the Ashes, we always blame county cricket but that's not the case. County cricket will continue to produce great players. This is the weakest batting unit England have had in a long long time. That is something that needs rectifying pretty soon," he added.

The third Test of the series is scheduled to get underway on Thursday, December 26 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Root, in the meantime, has also faced quite a bit of criticism for not being able to lead England with precision.

Image: AP/ Brad Hogg/ Facebook