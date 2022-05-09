Ex-Bangladesh Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza Suffers Major Injury; Gets 27 Stitches

Former Bangladesh cricket team captain Mashrafe Mortaza suffered a horrific injury at his residence in Dhaka on Saturday. As per reports, the 38-year-old cricketer collided with a showcase at his home and ended up suffering an injury on his leg, after a broken piece of glassware fell on his feet. He was then taken to a city hospital, where he got 27 stitches on his left leg and returned back to his home after the treatment.

“Surely Allah is the best of planners. With everyone’s prayers, I am fine. Right now am not in a critical. Saturday afternoon my left leg got injured, and I ended up receiving 27 stitches. I have to stay on bed rest for a few days. Inshallah, please pray,” Mortaza wrote on his Twitter handle.

নিশ্চই মহান আল্লাহ উত্তম পরিকল্পনাকারী।

আলহামদুলিল্লাহ সবার দোয়ায় ভালো আছি। এখন

চিন্তা করার মতো গুরুতরো অবস্থায় আপাততো নেই.

শনিবার বিকেলে বাঁ পায়ের গোড়ালিতে কেটে যাওয়ায় ২৭ টি সেলাই লেগেছে,

কিছু দিন বেড রেস্ট এ থাকতে হবে।

সবাই দোয়া করবেন,ইনশাল্লাহ। pic.twitter.com/Nw5MZzndjN — MASHRAFE BIN MORTAZA (@mashrafebd) May 8, 2022

A look at Mashrafe Mortaza's cricketing career

The 38-year-old cricketer’s career has been filled with injuries as it has been hampered with 15 injuries and underwent at least 10 operations on his knees and ankles. He played his last international game for Bangladesh in 2020, during Zimbabwe’s tour of Bangladesh. Prior to the third ODI of the series, he announced that he will step down from the captaincy role and hasn’t featured in any format for Bangladesh ever since.

Mashrafe Mortaza's political career

The cricketer is also a well-known politician in his country as he collected a nomination for MP during the 2018 Bangladeshi general election under Awami League's banner. He won a seat in the parliament in December 2018 from the Narail-2 constituency.

Later in February 2019, Mortaza went on to become a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Youth and Sports Ministry of the eleventh Jatiya Sangsad.

A look at Mashrafe Mortaza's stats

Meanwhile, during his cricketing career for Bangladesh, he achieved many feats like becoming the fifth bowler in history to take 100 ODI wickets as a skipper. Mortaza took a total of 78 wickets in 26 Test matches, 270 wickets in 220 ODI games and 42 wickets in 54 T20 games for Bangladesh. Essaying the role of an allrounder, he also scored 797 Test runs, 1,787 ODI runs and 377 runs in T20Is.

(Image: icc-cricket.com/@mashrafebd)