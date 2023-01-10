Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has hailed legendary India captain MS Dhoni as a once-in-a-generation player. In a recent video posted on his official Youtube channel, Chopra previewed India’s squad for the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka and heaped praises on Dhoni for being a special player and captain. The iconic player led the Men in Blue to title triumphs in the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Meanwhile, sharing his views on the different players who became India’s captain last year, Chopra revealed what makes Dhoni different from others. “Dhoni was a once-in-a-generation captain. Firstly, his performance was amazing and then his presence was amazing. He was an inspiration, he was an institution, he still is an institution,” Chopra said.

"You fall short of words for MS Dhoni"

“You get very few people like him. When such people come, it is an era. So it was MS Dhoni's era. He was a special player and a special captain. Phenomenal, you fall short of words for MS Dhoni, he is that kind of a player,” Chopra added. MS Dhoni led India in a total of 200 ODIs during his time in the captaincy role and returned with 110 victories, while 16 games ended in a tie or no result.

He also captained India in 72 T20Is, while returning with 41 wins and 28 losses. In the Test format, he led India to 27 wins, 18 defeats, and 15 draws in 60 matches. Coming back to Chopra’s Youtube video, the former India batter acknowledged that the national team has had too many captains in recent times.

Rohit Sharma resumed India's captaincy in ODIs against Bangladesh

“It is true, we change the captain every day. We get a new captain in every match or series. The truth is that Rohit Sharma was the captain in the last ODI series but before that it was Shikhar Dhawan,” Chopra said in the video. It is pertinent to mention that Dhawan captained India in several ODI series in 2022 against Zimbabwe, South Africa, and New Zealand.

While Rohit resumed ODI captaincy in the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, Shikhar returned with a string of low scores and has been dropped for the assignment against Sri Lanka, which begins on Tuesday. India’s star allrounder Hardik Pandya will serve as Rohit’s deputy against Sri Lanka after KL Rahul’s removal from the position. Here’s a look at India’s squad for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.