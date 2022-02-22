Ex-batting Coach Names Player Who Is 'straight Swap' For Jadeja; 'Both With Bat And Ball'

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar feels that Shardul Thakur being rested from the Sri Lanka series has to do with Ravindra Jadeja gaining full fitness. The Saurashtra-born all-rounder sustained an injury when he played the Kanpur Test against New Zealand in November and was sidelined and thus wasn't a part of the ODI and Test series against South Africa.

Jadeja didn’t play in the ODI and T20I series against the West Indies as well but has is now back in the squad for the India vs Sri Lanka tour. Sanjay Bangar feels that now that Jadeja has returned to the scheme of things, Thakur is back to being on the benches.

The veteran felt that Jadeja’s batting has improved in the last couple of years and that gives him an edge over the others. Bangar, also Team India’s former batting coach, put forth his opinions on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan'.

India vs Sri Lanka: Ravindra Jadeja brings a lot of value to the team

"The more I think of it, the more it seems that it's going to be a toss-up between Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja. That could be one of the reasons why Shardul has been rested when Jadeja has regained full fitness. Those two players have been doing the all-rounder's role commendably for India over the last year or so, both with bat and ball. Jadeja's batting has been on the rise for the last couple of years and him being a left-hander can add that right-left sort of combination in the lower order, which the team has been looking for. I would say Jadeja is a straight swap for the position vacated by Shardul Thakur," he stated.

Bangar said that the 33-year-old Jadeja is a multi-skilled cricketer, who brings in a lot of value to the national team. "He brings a lot of value to the team in terms of him being a multi-skilled cricketer and that's what the trend suggests also that most T20 teams would like to have players who are multi-skilled,” Bangar added.

India’s T20Is against the Sri Lankans will start on Thursday, February 24 with the first game at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala will host the second and third T20Is on February 26 and February 27.

Image: ANI/PTI