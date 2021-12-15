Ex-BCCI Secy On Captaincy Row: 'Selection Committee Can Change Skipper Sans Consultation'

India Test skipper Virat Kohli on Monday quashed rumours surrounding his unavailability for the upcoming One Day International (ODI) series against South Africa, saying, "As far as I am concerned, I was always available." He added that his removal from the ODI captaincy happened 1.5 hours before the team's selection for the South Africa tour.

Speaking to Republic Media Network regarding the matter, former BCCI Secretary Niranjan Shah said, "The selection committee has all rights to change the captain whenever they feel. They don't have to consult him (skipper) whether he wants to be captain or not. It is purely the selection committee's matter."

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday reacted to talks around Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and said that there is no player bigger than the game. "Sports is supreme and nobody is bigger than sport. I can't give information as to what's going on between which players in what game. It's the job of concerned federations/associations. It'll be better if they give info," he said.

Virat Kohli press conference

Kohli said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) never asked him to reconsider his decision to quit T20 leadership as claimed by Board. At the pre-departure press meet for the SA tour, the Test skipper said that he would put his full support behind new India white-ball captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid's "vision".

"Whatever was said about the communication that happened about the decision that was made was inaccurate," Kohli said in reference to BCCI president Saurav Ganguly's statement about the Board asking him not to quit as T20 skipper as split captaincy might not work in the white-ball format.

"I was never told that I should not leave T20I cricket captaincy. I told the BCCI before giving up the T20I captaincy. I told them my point of view. The BCCI received it very well. There was no offence. It was received well, saying it’s a progressive step. I told them I will continue as ODI captain and Test captain," Kolhi revealed, "I told them at that point clear that if the office bearers or the selectors don’t want me to handle either of the responsibility, I am fine with it. I said this clearly when I approached the BCCI to discuss my T20I captaincy."

Earlier, Sourav Ganguly had stated that Board had requested Kohli to reconsider quitting the T20 captaincy which prompted the selection committee to go for Rohit Sharma as sole white-ball captain as two different skippers in two formats would have led to "too much leadership".