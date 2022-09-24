Ex-BCCI Selector Backs THIS Team To Win T20 World Cup & It's Not Rohit Sharma's India

The ICC T20 World Cup is slated to kickstart next month in Australia, where a total of 16 teams will compete against one another for the ultimate crown in the shortest format of the game. Ahead of the marquee tournament, former BCCI selector Saba Karim picked the team he feels has the best chance to win the competition. Karim has backed Australia to retain their title, which they won last year in the UAE.

Here's why Karim feels Australia will win the World Cup

According to Karim, Australia remains a formidable side and are favourites to win the competition in November. Karim believes Australia will win the World T20 championship because it will be played on Australian soil and because the team has undergone changes in preparation for the major event. He specifically cited the addition of Tim David into the Australian squad. Karim said the grounds in Australia are big so teams will need more power-hitters

"I think they remain a formidable side and are the favourites. More so because they are playing on Australian soil and the kind of changes, they have brought into the team, reflects that they are in sync with what is required to win such tournaments in Australia," Karim told Sports18.

"Big ground, so you need some more power hitters, so they bulk up that kind of portion in the side. So, they have Tim David and Glen Maxwell. For instance, in this team, you don't have Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis, both of them very high in terms of power hitting. So, this kind of combination makes them a very strong side to retain the T20 World Cup again," he added.

Australia's squad for T20 World Cup: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

The Australian team is currently in India to play a three-match T20I series as part of their preparation for the T20 World Cup. The series is currently levelled at 1-1 with Australia winning the first game in Mohali on Tuesday and India making a comeback in the second game in Nagpur on Friday. The third match of the series will be played in Hyderabad on Sunday, September 25.

Image: PTI

