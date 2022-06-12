Ex-BCCI Selector Backs Young Star To Play For India, 'Most Exciting Prospect In 10 Years'

Former Indian skipper and BCCI selector Dilip Vengsarkar recently praised fast-bowling sensation Umran Malik ahead of the second T20I between India and South Africa on Sunday. Umran has been dubbed as "one of the most exciting prospects" to come out of Indian cricket in the last ten years by the 1983 World Cup-winning player. Umran has the speed and accuracy, according to Vengsarkar, and he deserves to play for India.

Umran's performance in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) was lauded by Dilip Vengsarkar, who stated he deserved to play for India after displaying such speed and accuracy in the competition. The Indian team management, according to Vengsarkar, should play Umran in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa because an international debut at home would be ideal for the pacer. Vengsarkar further backed the 22-year-old to play for India for a long time.

“Everybody has a different outlook on the game. But I feel he deserves to play after showing that kind of speed and accuracy in the IPL. Also, when you are playing (international cricket) at home, that’s the right time to test somebody like him. He is one of the most exciting prospects I have seen in the last 10 years. I hope he does well because he looks very fit, and he has that aggression of a fast bowler. He has got pace and accuracy. I think he should be able to play for India for a long time," the ex-BCCI selector was quoted as saying to Khaleej Times.

Umran Malik's Team India selection

Umran is one of 18 players named on the 18-man roster for the five-match T20I series against South Africa. Umran was given the opportunity following a great showing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), in which he grabbed 22 wickets in 14 matches and was awarded the Emerging Player of the Season award for his outstanding performances. Umran was the fastest Indian bowler in the IPL this season, and for a long time, he was also the fastest overall until Lockie Ferguson surpassed his record in the tournament's final game.

Although Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has stated that giving everyone a chance in the ongoing T20I series will be difficult, Umran is expected to be included in the starting XI for the second or third match. Umran is also anticipated to be selected for the T20 World Cup in Australia, where the pitches favour fast bowlers because of the pace and bounce on the surface.

Image: PTI

