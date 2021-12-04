Ex-champs Chennai City FC Barred From Participating In I-League 2021-22 By AIFF

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has issued a statement after the Club Licensing Committee barred former I-league winners Chennai City FC from participating in the upcoming edition of the I-League. This decision comes after the club failed to comply with most of the mandatory AIFF Club Licensing Regulations despite being given additional opportunities to meet the requirements.

In an official release, the AIFF said, "The AIFF Club Licensing Committee has taken strong exception to Chennai City FC (the "Club") for failing to comply with most of the mandatory AIFF Club Licensing Regulations for the forthcoming Hero I-League 2021-22 despite giving additional opportunity after assurances from the Club including a detailed conference call. With the I-League scheduled to kick-off later this month, the committee wasn’t in any position to give any more opportunities to the Club, and henceforth, has unanimously decided to not grant the Exemption sought by the Club, after having failed to receive the ICLS Premier 2 Licence of 2021-22 season. As a result of not receiving the Licence or the Exemption, the Club is thus barred from participating in the Hero I-League 2021-22."

In addition to that, it is also learnt that Chennai City FC is serving a FIFA transfer ban, which doesn’t allow them to sign players.

Chennai City FC Suspended: Kenkre FC to play in I-League

As Chennai City FC face suspension, the AIFF League Committee decided to allow Kenkre FC to play in the I-League. The Mumbai based club missed out on the I-league after losing out to Rajasthan United in the I-League Qualifiers finals.

The nomination of Kenkre FC to the I-League was ratified by the AIFF Emergency Committee and the club has been informed that given the circumstances they will be playing in the Hero I-League 2021-22.

While the fixtures aren't out, it officially has been announced that the I-League similar to last season will be played bending closed doors in Kolkata starting December 26, 2021.

(Image: Facebook/ Chennai City Football Club)