Ex-CoA Chief Vinod Rai On India Women's Cricket Team:: 'They Had Samosas For Breakfast'

Former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Vinod Rai, who also served as the head of the Committee of Administrators (CoA), the Supreme Court-appointed body which took charge of Indian cricket in 2017, has made many notable revelations about the India women’s cricket team during his recent conversation with The Week.

During the interview about his newly released book, Not just a Nightwatchman, Rai admitted that he hadn’t given women’s cricket the due attention until Harmanpreet Kaur played an unbeaten knock of 171 runs against Australia in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017. Further adding his thoughts, Rai revealed that the team had samosas for breakfast before the match.

“My regret was that I had not given due attention to women’s cricket till the match in which Harmanpreet [Kaur] scored 171* in the 2017 Women’s World Cup [against Australia]. She told me: “Sir, I was cramping so I had to hit sixes as I could not run much!” They were told at the hotel that they could not get the food they were supposed to, so they had samosas for breakfast that morning,” Rai told The Week.

On being asked about the belief that the women’s team need to win an ICC trophy in order to get the deserving spotlight and attention, Rai turned down the idea and said the team needs support and mental conditioning in order to win a trophy. The India women’s team finished as the runners-up in the 2017 women’s world cup after losing to England in the finals. A lot has changed in women’s cricket since then and the India women’s team is now in a far better place.

India women's cricket team's performance in ICC Women's World Cup 2022

The Mithali Raj-led team were looking like a strong side heading into the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, but the team bowed out of the tournament after failing to qualify for the knockout stage. India lost to South Africa by three wickets in their last league game, which saw their exit from the World Cup. However, the Indian team put out impressive performances throughout the tournament in all departments.

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur finished as the seventh and eighth highest run-getter with 327 and 318 runs to their credit respectively. Rajeshwari Gayakwad finished as the seventh-highest run-getter with 11 wickets to her name. At the same time, youngsters Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastarkar also took 10 wickets each.

(Image: PTI/@BCCIWomen/Twitter)