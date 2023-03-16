Ex-cricketer Makes A Surprise Pick For Hosting Country Of 'Asia Cup' Instead Of Pakistan

The cricketing relations between India and Pakistan are going through a really bad phase these days as both the cricketing boards of the two nations are standing in front of each other due to the Asia Cup 2023. BCCI doesn't want to send its Indian squad to Pakistan where the Asia Cup is set to happen due to security reasons.

The Asian Cricket Council's current president and BCCI secretary Jay Shah while announcing the schedule of the tournament wanted it to take place in a neutral venue, which was not liked by the Pakistan Cricket Board which led to a clash between both the nations.

Now, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has come up with an interesting solution to this problem. Shoaib who is playing for the Asia Giants in the Legends League Cricket in Doha while speaking to ANI told that the tournament shall remain in Pakistan or can go to Sri Lanka who are the defending champions.

'If not Pakistan then Sri Lanka': Shaoib Akhtar

“I want Asia Cup 2023 to be held in Pakistan, if not Pakistan then Sri Lanka. I want to see India and Pakistan play the final in Asia Cup and World Cup. Nothing else should happen in world cricket just India and Pakistan finals", said Shoaib Akhtar.

However, if we get deep into the matter so earlier this Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi said that he is searching for all other possible options for the Asia Cup 2023 and also the ODI World Cup 2023 in India. Sethi further said that he will raise all these issues in the next ICC and ACC meetings.

"We have complex issues on hand but for me when I go to the ACC and ICC meetings I have kept all options open for us and we have to take a clear position now", Sethi said in a press conference on Monday.

Najam Sethi also admitted the fact BCCI are very much firm on their stand of not sending their team to Pakistan due to which they will now also have to think of not going to India for the ODI World Cup if they also don't come here for the Asia Cup.

"I have kept my options open because when all teams are coming to Pakistan and have no issues with security. Then why is India worried about the security. In the same way we can also have security concerns over sending our team to India for the World Cup and I will be bringing this to the table at the coming meetings."