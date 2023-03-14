Ex-cricketer Recalls ‘hotel’ Incident After Dravid, Laxman’s Iconic Stand At Eden Gardens

The Indian cricket team retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth successive time as India clinched a 2-1 win over Australia on Monday. A day after India lifted the trophy, former India cricketer Hemang Badani took to his official Twitter handle to celebrate the 22nd aniversary of Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman’s iconic 376-run partnership in Eden Gardens that was registered back in 2001. Reacting to the memorable stand, Badani also revealed an interesting episode that took place during the partnership.

The ex-India player replied to a tweet and revealed that India were all geared up to head to the airport at the end of Day 3. He added that their bags were taken straight to the airport from the ground, but Laxman and Dravid pulled off an iconic stand, without losing a wicket the entire day. Badani then revealed that their suitcases were missing after they arrived at the hotel and had to eat dinner in their Test kits.

“Not many know that at the end of day 3 we had packed our suitcases, they were to be taken straight to airport and the team were to go straight to the airport from ground. And then these two batted like magicians without losing a wicket the entire day. When we got back to the hotel we didn’t have our suitcases and were stuck with our match gear and tracks until about 9 pm or so. Lot of us ate dinner at the hotel restaurant in our whites,” Badani wrote on Twitter.

VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid's mammoth 376-run stand at the Eden Gardens

During the 2nd Test against Australia in 2001 at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata, India were reduced to 232/4 in the third innings of the game. Laxman and Dravid then batted together for more than100 overs and took India's score to 608. Laxman was dismissed on an individual score of 281 runs from 452 balls, which included 44 fours. On the other hand, Dravid hit 180 runs from 353 deliveries.

India turned the tables around and declared their second batting innings on 657/7 after being asked to follow on. The Indian bowling lineup bundled Australia out for 212 runs in the fourth innings and won the match by 171 runs. Laxman was felicitated by the Player of the Match award for his scores of 59 and 281 runs. India memorably went on to win the series by 2-1.