Ex-CSK Pacer David Willey Tests Positive For COVID-19, Fans Pray For Speedy Recovery

Ex-CSK pacer David Willey has announced that he and his wife Carolynne Poole have tested positive for coronavirus. The Englishman took to Twitter to announce that would be missing the rest of the games with his domestic side, the Yorkshire County Cricket Club. Willey made his ODI debut for the English national side in 2015 in a game against Ireland.

Thank you for all the kind messages. My wife & I received positive COVID test results. Gutted to be missing the remaining games. Even more devastated that having been in contact with the other 3 lads Sat morning (before we had symptoms) means they’re at risk & unavailable too. https://t.co/mP1pZAiX1C — David Willey (@david_willey) September 16, 2020

David Willey announces that he has COVID-19

Wiley, who last played for England in the England-Ireland series last month, made this announcement on September 16, after Yorkshire County Cricket Club tweeted to say that Willey, along with Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Josh Poysden and Matthew Fisher would be missing the rest of their season. The players have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days, as per COVID-19 guidelines.

Yorkshire will be seen playing against Derbyshire in their North Group league games at the Vitality Blast 2020. They are currently in 5th position in their group with six points out of their nine games. This does mean that they will not be able to make the quarter-finals at any rate.

In his announcement, Willey thanked all his fans for the 'kind messages'. He confirmed that he and his wife had received positive COVID test results and that he was gutted to 'be missing the remaining games'. He added that he was devastated at having unknowingly spread the virus to the other three players that he was in contact with on Saturday morning before he had started showing symptoms. Willey has played 49 ODIs and 28 T20Is so far in his career for England.

Willey's stint with CSK

David Willey played for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2018 IPL. He was called up as a replacement for the injured Kedar Jadhav. In the 2018 season, Willey played in three matches for CSK. He took two wickets for 95 runs at an average of 30.00. Willey's ex-team CSK have also had their share of COVID-related mishaps, with 13 team members testing positive for the virus ahead of IPL 2020. Chennai's Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was one of those, will remain unavailable for the opener tomorrow.

CSK team schedule

Three-time IPL winners CSK will begin their quest for a record-equalling fourth title on Sunday, September 19. They will play their first IPL 2020 match against the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians.

Image Credits: AP