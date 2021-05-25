Ex-Delhi Capitals Star Sandeep Lamichhane Makes Knight Riders His New Home; More Details

It was the 2019 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that the fans last witnessed the spin bowling display of Sandeep Lamichhane in the IPL. After being unsold in the IPL 2021 auction, fans would be delighted to hear that the leg-spin bowler from Nepal is going to be a part of the Knight Riders family for the upcoming CPL 2021 season. The Caribbean Premier League is all set to enter its 9th edition of the game in Saint Kitts and Nevis for the 2021 season.

Sandeep Lamichhane to be a part of the KKR team counterpart in CPL 2021

Sandeep Lamichhane took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce his selection in the Trinbago Knight Riders team for the upcoming CPL 2021 season. Lamichhane expressed his excitement to be a part of the Knight Riders family, which is a franchise of the KKR team playing in the IPL. He said that he is looking forward to playing with the 4-time champion team and also expressed his gratitude towards the Jamaica Tallawahs team which he represented in the previous season of the Caribbean Premier League.

Absolutely thrilled to be the part of #KnightRiders family and look forward to playing for the champions team @TKRiders. This is going to be an awesome ride. I am grateful to @JAMTallawahs for the opportunity last year. #2FIVE #JaiNepal #TKR #TrinidadAndTobago @sayacorps — Sandeep Lamichhane (@Sandeep25) May 25, 2021

The leg-spinner from Nepal made his debut in the Caribbean Premier League back in 2018 with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. He later played for the Barbados Tridents in 2019 and the Jamaica Tallawahs in 2020 while eventually being selected by the Trinbago Knight Riders for the upcoming 2021 season. Mumbai Indians star Kieron Pollard will be leading the Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL 2021 season.

Kieron Pollard to lead the TKR in CPL 2021

Kieron Pollard has previously led TKR to the 2020 title of the CPL, which saw the TKR lift the CPL Trophy for the 4th time in the history of the league after defeating St Lucia Zouks. The team have retained 14 of their players who helped in maintaining a perfect record of winning all 12 matches in last year’s season. However, Dwayne Bravo won’t be a part of the TKR 2021 team as he was traded to St Kitts and Nevis for Denesh Ramdin.

Sandeep Lamicchane made his debut in the 2018 season of the Indian Premier League with the Delhi Capitals. However, after not finding a place in the whole IPL 2020 season, he was released by the Delhi Capitals team in 2021. Fans were surprised when the leg-spin bowler went unsold in the IPL 2021 season after having a base price of INR 40 lakhs.

Caribbean Premier League 2021

The Caribbean Premier League dates will see the tournament begin from August 28, 2021. According to the CPL 2021 schedule, all 33 matches of the tournament are set to take place in St Kitts & Nevis. The matches will be held in the iconic Warner Park Stadium. This year's CPL season has massive significance as it will be carried out just before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Image Source: Sandeep Lamichhane Twitter