Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah appeared in his first-ever toss in an international match during the fifth and final Test against England on Friday. Bumrah is captaining India in absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who has been ruled out of the match after testing positive for COVID-19. Bumrah is the sixth captain to lead India in 2022. However, he is the first bowler after Kapil Dev to take the reign of the national team.

During the toss, former England skipper Mark Butcher congratulated Bumrah for becoming the first-ever fast-bowler to captain India in a Test match. Bumrah, however, quickly corrected Butcher and said Kapil Dev, who was a fast bowler, has already captained India. The light-hearted debate did not end there as Butcher pointed out that Kapil Dev was an all-rounder unlike Bumrah, who is a pure fast-bowler. Here's the conversation between Bumrah and Butcher that is now going viral on social media.

Mark Butcher: First and foremost many congratulations! Not often do we have fast bowlers as captains but fast bowler as captain of India has never happened before

Jasprit Bumrah: Yes, it has happened before, Kapil Dev was the captain.

Mark Butcher: All-rounder.

Jasprit Bumrah: All-rounder. Okay, if you say so.

England have won the toss & elected to bowl. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/KYG4yBEeTG — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 1, 2022

The ongoing fifth Test match is part of a five-match series that India and England played last summer. India are currently 2-1 ahead in the series. As far as the match is concerned, England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl first. India have already lost Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara off James Anderson's bowling. Gill has been dismissed for 17 runs, while Pujara went back with just 13 runs in his kitty. Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari are currently batting in the middle.

England vs India 5th Test: Playing XIs

England's Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Sam Billings (wk), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

India's Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah (c).

Image: Twitter/@DDSportsIndia