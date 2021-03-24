Ex-Eng Cricketer Unhappy With Kohli's On-field Aggression, Wants 'toothless' ICC To Act

With England's tour of India currently reaching its last leg, former cricketer David Lloyd has come down heavily on Virat Kohli, levelling severe allegations against the Indian captain. The former English batsman has criticized Kohli for voicing his concern against the controversial 'umpire's call' rule, which has been under the scanner for a while now as even the ICC committee reviews the rule. Moreover, Lloyd has accused the Indian skipper of 'pressurizing and disrespecting' on-field umpires during England's tour of India.

In his column for Daily Mail, David Lloyd, a cricketer-turned-commentator alleged that Virat Kohli has been 'remonstrating with umpires throughout this tour' and claimed that the Indian captain had suggested that England were pressurizing umpires to give the soft signal as out when Dawid Malan caught the ball off Suryakumar Yadav in the fourth T20 - a decision that received intense criticism. Significantly, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ICC has permitted home country umpires to officiate in all international matches.

“And I don't know if England put pressure on Nitin Menon in Ahmedabad, but I do know one thing — Kohli has been pressuring, disrespecting and remonstrating with umpires throughout this tour,” Lloyd wrote in his column. READ | Virat Kohli has hearty laugh as Krunal Pandya wrongly appeals for LBW against Sam Billings

While Kohli has always carried his emotions on his sleeve and never been shy of expressing it on the field, it is important to note that the touring English party was also seen indulging in intense conversations on several occasions with the match officials throughout the tour. Apart from criticising the Indian captain, David Lloyd also hit out at the ICC for not taking any action against on-field altercations between players.

'Toothless ICC have done nothing'

Referring to the exchange of verbal volleys between Krunal Pandya and Tom Curran in the first ODI at Pune, Lloyd wrote, "There have also been a number of altercations in India which, when copied, will permeate through every level. There was another on Tuesday near the end of the India innings. You should not confront an opposition player on the field. It's just not done. And the toothless International Cricket Council have done nothing."

On Kohli's concerns over the umpire's call, Lloyd remarked that the rule is creating a lot of confusion. “Umpires are being increasingly undermined in international cricket and there are players who seem to think they, rather than the officials, are running the game," he wrote.

“Umpires have to be given their authority back. They must be handed yellow and red cards to stamp that lost authority because they look powerless. And Kohli, who has vast responsibility and influence, should be very careful in what he says and does,” Lloyd concluded.

After Tests & T20s, India take lead in ODIs

Chasing a stiff target of 318, England were off to a flying start as Jason Roy (46), and Jonny Bairstow (94) stitched a 135-run opening stand and at one stage, it appeared that England would easily chase this down. Once Roy and pinch-hitter Ben Stokes were dismissed, Bairstow tried his best to single-handedly take the game away from India before he fell six runs short of what would have been his 11th ODI century.

The Indian bowlers then staged a remarkable comeback thereafter as the visitors suffered a middle-order collapse and even though all-rounder Moeen Ali waged a lone battle, it just was not enough as the reigning ODI world champions were bundled out for 251 in the 43rd over as the Men In Blue took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Shikhar Dhawan was adjudged the Man of the Match for his outstanding knock of 98.

Image Credits: BCCI