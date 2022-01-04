Ex-England All-rounder Completes Masters Degree, Says 'director Of Cricket Role Important'

Former England all-rounder Luke Wright took to his Twitter handle on Monday and tweeted about completing his Master of Sport Directorship (MSD) degree from the Manchester Metropolitan University. Wright played for the English national cricket team from 2007 to 2014 and represented the team in over 100 international games. He played his last game for England in 2014 and played franchise cricket thereafter. He was a right-handed batter and a right-arm medium pacer who scored over 1,400 international runs and accounted for more than 30 wickets.

Meanwhile, Wright tweeted about his Masters degree on Monday and said that he feels great to submit his dissertation in order to complete his Masters, for which he has worked hard for the past two and half years. “Director of cricket roles are so important that I believe its imperative to add education to the experience I've gained,” the former all-rounder said in conclusion of his tweet. A Twitter user responded to Wright’s tweet asking him about the title of his dissertation. Replying to the user, Wright said, “Governance of The Hundred Ball Competition: Is there sufficient independence between The Hundred teams and the hosting counties, to ensure fair player recruitment?”

What a feeling, submitting my dissertation to hopefully complete my masters @MSD_MMU which has been 2 half years of incredibly hard work but hugely rewarding. Director of cricket roles are so important that I believe its imperative to add education to the experience I've gained. pic.twitter.com/e9KxVtC9bN — Luke Wright (@lukewright204) January 2, 2022

A look at Luke Wright's cricket career-

Wright made his international debut in 2007 against India in the ODI format. He went on to play a total of 50 ODI matches and scored 707 runs at the strike rate of 86.22, including two half-centuries. He also accounted for 15 wickets in total, bowling in ODIs. At the same time, he scored 759 runs in total at a strike rate of 137.0 after playing 51 T20I games for England. He also accounted for 18 wickets in the shortest format of the game. The all-rounder also played franchise cricket around the globe, in high-intensity tournaments like the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Big Bash League (BBL). Although he played in only seven matches in the IPL, he played many memorable knocks for the Melbourne Stars in the BBL. His most notable knock was an innings of 117 runs against Hobart Hurricanes in 2012, which remailed the highest-ever knock in BBL until 2018.

Image: AP