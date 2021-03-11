Ex-England Cricketer Equates Eoin Morgan To India's MS Dhoni; Says 'players Play For Him'

Ahead of the T20 series against India, former England cricketer Graeme Swann heaped praise on skipper Eoin Morgan, equating him with former India captain MS Dhoni. Hailing Morgan's leadership, Swann remarked that Englandç chances of lifting the upcoming T20 World Cup in India will largely depend on the captain's form. Morgan, who led England to the 2019 ICC World Cup title, is currently in India to face Kohli & Co. in the limited-overs series. Drawing comparisons between Morgan and Dhoni, Swann said that the English skipper is what the Indian used to be for his team - 'a charismatic leader'.

While speaking on Star Sports Network, Swann said, "Eoin Morgan is going to have a good series. He's the leader, he goes in the middle order but it's more on the field. He is for England, what MS Dhoni used to be for India, is the captain and leader." READ | Jimmy Neesham jokes about ‘grumpy’ England preparing pitch for WTC final against India

“He's got a lot of stature in that team and the players play for him. I think the T20 series will depend on how Eoin Morgan goes. If he has a good series with the captaincy and the bat, I think England will be very strong,” he added.

Leading England in 54 T20 matches, Morgan has clinched victory in 31 of those and has also led his team to the top of the ICC T20 Rankings. The England captain has played 97 T20I games and scored 2278 runs at an impressive average of 30.37.

Graeme Swann has also backed T20 No. 1 batsman Dawid Malan to be at his best against India in the 5-match series which begins on Friday. Highlighting that Malan is a good player of spin bowling, Swann said that the Indian grounds should suit him as the wickets don't tend to turn too much in T20 cricket. "They are good batting wickets for the most part with quick outfields. You should be excited to watch him play as he has been phenomenal over the last couple of years," he added.

India Vs England: T20I series

All the matches of the shortest format will be contested at the renovated Motera Stadium that had hosted the famous World Cup 2011 quarterfinal clash between eventual champions India and the then world champions Australia where the Men In Blue had brought curtains down on the Aussies' 12-year reign as world champions.

Coming back to the England T20I series, both former T20 world champions will be competing in a five-match series as a part of their preparations for the upcoming edition of the ICC T20 World Cup that will be hosted in India later this year i.e. in October-November.