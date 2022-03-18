Ex-England Pacer Sidebottom Opens Up On Mental Health Struggles; 'massive Self-sabotage'

Former England fast bowler Ryan Sidebottom recently opened up about the mental struggles he faced after retiring from all formats of cricket. The left-arm seamer called it a day from all forms of cricket after the conclusion of the 2017 season. He kickstarted his career with Yorkshire but played for Nottinghamshire from 2004 to 2010.

Thereafter, he played seven seasons for Yorkshire and pulled the curtains down on his career. The veteran after calling it day from all cricket said that his mind was cluttered with negative thoughts regarding his family and future.

I'd be really emotional and I wouldn't know why: Ryan Sidebottom

"I had days where there was massive self-sabotage. I would dwell on the past, worry about the future. I'd worry about my children, money. How am I going to pay the mortgage? How am I going to house my wife, my children? What's my next step in life?" Sidebottom said.

"And I'd have days where I would just be angry, agitated. That would have been in the morning and then in the afternoon I'd be really emotional and I wouldn't know why. I'd be frustrated with my wife, frustrated internally, and I'd have lots of horrible feelings. I wasn't sleeping very well because of every negative thought about the past, the future," he further stated.

"They've really struggled mentally and it's nice that I can speak about it and put it out there and say, 'look, it's OK not to be OK," Sidebottom added.

Back in 2001, Sidebottom made his Test debut against Pakistan at the Lord's Cricket Ground but failed to pick up a single wicket. Thereafter, he had to wait as long as six years for his next chance.

Back during England's tour of New Zealand in 2008, Sidebottom picked up 24 wickets, including a hat-trick in the opening Test at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. He was also a part of the England squad in the 2010 T20 World Cup that they eventually won.

The pacer picked up more than 1000 wickets across all three formats and won the county championship five times. In 22 Tests, 25 ODIs and 18 T20Is, Sidebottom picked up 79, 29 and 23 wickets respectively with five five-wicket hauls.

Image: Twitter/ Wisden India