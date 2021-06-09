Ex England Spinner Monty Panesar Has An Interesting Take On R Ashwin For Ind Vs NZ Final

Fans are eagerly waiting for the inaugural World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand that is set to take place at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. While there has been a lot of talk about the fast bowling arsenal of the Indian team, former England cricketer Monty Panesar feels that it is the spin department that will make the difference. According to the former cricketer, R Ashwin’s performance will be important for India’s win in India vs New Zealand Final.

Monty Panesar favours R Ashwin ahead of the WTC Final

While speaking to ANI, Monty Panesar said that New Zealand is quite a good team and Conway had a great game against England. Panesar pointed out that New Zealand has got a few left-handed batsmen due to which R Ashwin will probably be the first choice as a spinner. This is pertaining to R Ashwin’s brilliant record in Test cricket against left-handed batsmen.

R Ashwin's record against left-handed batsmen

R Ashwin holds the record for the first bowler in the history of Test cricket to take 200 wickets of left-handed batsmen. While addressing New Zealand’s form against England in the recent Test match, Monty Panesar also added that New Zealand looks a better team than a lot of people thought in England and they are kind of playing like a number one team in the world. The former cricketer feels that India vs New Zealand Final is going to be a great Test match and it is not going to be easy for India.

India 🤜🤛 New Zealand



The inaugural ICC World Test Championship finalists!



The wait will be unbearable. #WTC21 | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/X3KcNrUTJ1 — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2021

However, Panesar also feels that considering the weather and the number of left-handers in the New Zealand squad, R Ashwin could emerge as a match-winner in the final. He feels that while Tim Southee could make the difference for the New Zealand team, it will still be the spin bowling of R Ashwin that will influence the result of the match. Panesar further said that if Ashwin can get the left-handers out cheaply then New Zealand would be in trouble and if Ashwin cannot get them out early, then it would put more and more pressure on seamers.

IND vs NZ WTC Final schedule

IND vs NZ WTC Final match is scheduled to take place from June 18-22 and the match will start at 3:30 p.m. IST. The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand team will also play their second 2nd match against England from June 10. After concluding India vs New Zealand WTC Final, the India squad for WTC Final will face England in the India vs England Test Series that will consist of 5 Test matches starting from August 4 at Trent Bridge.

Team India squad for WTC Final 2021

India's squad: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Gill, Mayank, Cheteshwar Pujara, H. Vihari, Rishabh (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Bumrah, Ishant, Shami, Siraj, Shardul, Umesh, KL Rahul, W. Saha (WK)

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

Image Source: BCCI/Monty Panesar Twitter