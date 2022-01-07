Ex-India Batter Stresses Why 'captain' Virat Kohli Is Special: 'Which Was Not Appreciated'

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli on Friday heaped praise on Virat Kohli while taking a jibe at those who criticised him for his captaincy in the recent past. Kambli turned to the social media platform, Koo, to laud Kohli for his leadership skills, as he highlighted how India have never lost a Test match while defending 200 runs under his captaincy. On Thursday, India lost to South Africa while defending a target of 240 runs. This was the first time in the history of the India-South Africa bilateral series that the Asian giants have lost a Test match at the Wanderers.

Kohli, who is the captain of the Indian Test squad, was forced to withdraw from the second Test match in Johannesburg owing to injury. KL Rahul was named as the stand-in skipper for the second Test. South Africa successfully chased down the 240-run mark, and India lost by 7 wickets. In response to the defeat, Kambli stated that Kohli's captaincy was underappreciated, but that the second match against South Africa "cleared a lot," adding, "That's why this captain is special."

"Team India never lost a Test match while defending 200 runs under the captaincy of @virat.kohli . That’s why this captain is special, which was not appreciated. This match against South Africa has cleared a lot.#AbkiJeetHaiPakki #SAvIND #WTC23," Kambli wrote on Koo.

Kohli, who was ruled out of the second Test due to an upper back spasm, was recently involved in a tussle with the BCCI concerning his white-ball captaincy. Kohli said at a press conference that he was never asked to not step down from the T20I captaincy, contradicting what BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had claimed earlier while speaking to the news agency ANI. Kohli also said that he was informed about the change in ODI leadership just half-and-hour before the meeting with selectors to pick the squad for the South Africa series.

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test

As far as the second Test match is concerned, India won the toss and elected to bat first at the Wanderers. KL Rahul with his gritty half-century ensured India crossed the 200-run mark after losing the top-order early on in the innings. Ravichandran Ashwin also contributed with the bat by scoring 46 runs for the visitors in the first innings. While Marco Jansen picked four wickets for his side, Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier scalped three wickets each. India finished the innings at 202 runs.

In reply, South Africa posted 229 runs on the board courtesy of two fifty-plus scores by Keegan Petersen and Temba Bavuma, respectively. Shardul Thakur picked 7 wickets for India. The home side then bowled India out for 266 runs in their second innings. Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara both scored a half-century each, while Hanuma Vihari hit an unbeaten 40 runs. South Africa chased down the target on a rain-hit Day 4 with Dean Elgar finishing at 96 not-out to help his side create history.

Image: BCCI/Twitter