Ex-India Batter Warns Pant On Big Weakness Amid Poor Form; 'He's Falling Prey To SA'

Rishabh Pant's performance in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa has been criticised by former India opener Aakash Chopra. Pant may be the captain today, but who knows because the Indian team is constantly changing based on individual performances, which could lead to his exclusion from the squad, Chopra remarked on his YouTube channel. Pant must quickly restore his form, according to Chopra, in order to remain in contention for a spot in the Indian squad.

Chopra highlights reason behind Pant's poor form

Chopra also explained why Pant's performance in the current series has been so dismal. Pant is struggling to counter the South African bowlers' plan of bowling outside the off-stump to take his wicket, according to the cricketer-turned-commentator. Chopra offered Pant a couple of ideas for countering South Africa's plan against him. Pant should either move a bit to the off-stump region or play grounded strokes to protect his wicket, according to Chopra.

"Rishabh Pant's performance is concerning because he is unable to counter the strategy employed against him. He's always being trapped by deliveries bowled outside the off-stump. He can go one of three routes to counter the South African bowlers' plan. He has the option of moving slightly towards the off-stump or playing in the mid-off region. He can also play grounded shots to the off-side, but if he continues to play slog shots, he will be out because they are bowling very wide and consistently getting him out. So there's a big question," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"See, he could be the captain right now, but who knows because the Indian team is constantly changing based on individual performances. Rishabh Pant will have to get back in the saddle after the series against South Africa because he will be unavailable for the trip to Ireland and will go to England for the fifth Test match. He needs the form," he added.

Pant has struggled as a batter, failing to score runs for his team on a regular basis. Pant has only 57 runs at an average of 14.25 and a strike rate of 105.55 in four matches. The left-handed player has yet to hit a half-century in the ongoing series.

