Ex-India Captain Contractor Has Plate In Head Removed 60 Yrs After Lethal Griffith Bouncer

Nari Contractor, the former India captain who had a plate implanted in his head after being hit by a bouncer, had surgery on Wednesday to remove the metal.

Nari Contractor, the former India captain who had a plate implanted in his head after being hit by a Charlie Griffith bouncer, had surgery on Wednesday to remove the piece of metal. This comes 60 years after the plate was inserted in his head via surgery. Contractor was given medical advice to remove the plate after complaining of pain in the area, according to a report in The Indian Express. The 88-year-old was admitted to a Mumbai hospital, where the plate was successfully removed by doctors.

According to Nari Contractor’s son Hoshedar, the former India international was doing fine after the operation and will soon be able to return home. Hoshedar revealed that the skin was fragmenting on the plate due to which his father lost the skin covering the metal. Hoshedar said the doctors advised his family to get the plate removed. Hoshedar said Contractor will remain under observation at the hospital for a few days and upon advice from the doctors, he will be taken home. 

Contractor was hit on his head by a deadly bouncer from former West Indies bowler Charlie Griffith during India's tour of the Caribbean in 1962. After suffering the blow on his head, Contractor underwent a series of operations in the West Indies before a plate was inserted in his head through surgery at a Tamil Nadu hospital. The incident had occurred during India's tour game against Barbados ahead of the third Test match against West Indies. 

Contractor's career

As far as the bouncer is concerned, it ended Contractor's career and he was never selected for India again. The selectors said they were afraid that something serious might happen if Contractor were to be hit on the head again. Contractor, however, did make a comeback to play in the domestic circuit, where he continued playing until the 1970/71 season. 

Contractor played 31 Tests for India from December 1955 to March 1962. In his 31 Tests, Contractor scored 1,611 runs at an average of 31.58, including one century and 11 half-centuries. Contractor also played 138 first-class games for Gujarat, scoring 8,611 runs at an average of 39.86. He hit 22 centuries in his first-class career that lasted for almost two decades. 

