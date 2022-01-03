Ex-India Captain MS Dhoni's Picture With Pet Pony Is Taking Internet By Storm; See Pic

ICC World Cup winning captain MS Dhoni is a big animal lover with quite a few of them on his farmhouse in Ranchi including a Shetland pony. Back in June 2021, his wife Sakshi Dhoni had uploaded an image of Dhoni racing with the pony which is said to belong to Ziva, their five-year-old daughter. MS Dhoni's IPL team Chennai Super Kings uploaded an image of him feeding the pony from his hand while relaxing on a couch in his house. Take a look at the adorable image that has people's hearts melting on the internet.

MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni on social media often share multiple images and videos of their family hanging around the different kinds of pets they have. Usually, at their farmhouse in Ranchi, you will see them playing fetch with their dogs which include a couple of Belgian Malinois, two White Huskies and a Dutch Shepherd. MS also has a black stallion named Chetak who also gets along with a few of the dogs.

MS Dhoni takes pay cut to stay with CSK

The existing eight franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, November 30, revealed the names of players retained by them ahead of the upcoming mega auction. CSK decided to retain MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Chennai Super Kings also shared a video of its star players signing their contracts for the coming season.

As far as the retentions are concerned, MS Dhoni has agreed to a wage cut as the former India skipper has been retained by CSK for Rs. 12 crore, Rs. 3 crore less than what he was receiving in the previous edition of the tournament and it is also not confirmed if the former Indian cricket player will take up his role as captain. Ravindra Jadeja was the first pick for CSK in the retention list as the side acquired his services for Rs. 16 crore which is the highest for a CSK player in IPL 2022. Jadeja is in contention for the role of the captain if Dhoni decides to pass on the role. Moeen Ali has been retained for Rs. 8 crore and Ruturaj Gaikwad has been retained for Rs. 6 crore. The Kings are now left with a salary purse of Rs. 48 crore after the deduction of the amount used for retaining the four players.

Image: @ChennaiIPL/Twitter