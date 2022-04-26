Ex-India Captain MS Dhoni's Wife Questions 'power Crisis' In Jharkhand: 'As A Taxpayer...'

Sakshi Dhoni, the wife of former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, criticised the Jharkhand administration on Monday for the state's ongoing "power crisis". Sakshi took to her official Twitter account to express her dissatisfaction with the prolonged power issue, which she claims has been going on for years. Sakshi remarked on the microblogging platform that she, as a taxpayer, wants to know why Jharkhand has been experiencing a power crisis for several years.

"As a tax payer of Jharkhand just want to know why is there a power crisis in Jharkhand since so many years? We are doing our part by consciously making sure we save energy," Sakshi wrote on Twitter.

As a tax payer of Jharkhand just want to know why is there a power crisis in Jharkhand since so many years ? We are doing our part by consciously making sure we save energy ! — Sakshi Singh 🇮🇳❤️ (@SaakshiSRawat) April 25, 2022

Jharkhand is currently witnessing one of India's warmest summers, with temperatures reaching over 40 degrees Celsius in numerous locations across the state. The heatwave is likely to reach key cities such as Ranchi, Bokaro, and Chatra this week, according to the state meteorological department.

Electricity crisis in Jharkhand

According to reports, the ongoing coal crisis in power plants is one of the reasons behind the heavy load shedding in the state. Last week, Jharkhand witnessed a power failure across the entire state except for the capital Ranchi and steel city Jamshedpur. The power supply was cut for several hours on the trot, particularly in the rural areas.

As per reports, Jharkhand's electricity demand is 1400 MW in the winter and 1800 MW in the summer. Jharkhand, on the other hand, generates only 350 MW of power at the moment and buys the rest from the Indian Energy Exchange. The state often decides to opt for load shedding to compensate for a shortfall of a few hundred megawatts of electricity.

In terms of Sakshi, she is frequently seen accompanying MS Dhoni to IPL matches.

