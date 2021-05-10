Ex-India Captain Nari Contractor Refused Vaccine In Mumbai Hospital, Son Slams Authorities

India is battling a deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic which has gripped the nation with an oxygen shortage crisis. Amidst the crisis, people have realized the importance of getting vaccinated and everyone is awaiting their turn and trying to schedule a slot for the same. During the ongoing vaccination drive in the city, former India cricket captain, Nariman Jamshedji ‘Nari’ Contractor, his visually disabled wife Dolly and son Hoshedar were shockingly refused their second dose of Covid Vaccine at the Cama Hospital Mumbai.

Nari Contractor and his family denied vaccine for the second time

This was the second time that Nari Contractor and his family were denied their second vaccine jab at the Cama Hospital Mumbai. Unavailability of adequate stock was the reason given to them. Nari and Dolly Contractor had taken their first dose of the vaccine on March 5 and since then they were looking to schedule an appointment to complete their vaccination process.

After the incident took place, Hoshedar Contractor shared his frustration through a social media post. He said that getting his parents ready for the shot took three hours to prepare them. Then to transport them to the centre was an ordeal for somebody who is immobile. Hoshedar questioned as to why the appointments were given if there were no vaccines. He also added that this was not the first time they were sent home without vaccination and hence he wanted to share his frustration of how the public health system had failed.

Speaking to Mid Day, Hoshedar said that they understood the issue of the shortage of vaccines. But scheduling was not rocket science and according to him, the slots should be open as per the availability of vaccines at the particular centre. The problem seemed to arise due to a lack of efficient coordination between the central government and the state body.

A BMC officer said that there is a technical issue with the registration process of the CoWIN app, it is managed by the central government and the BMC has no control over it. However, Nariman Contractor and his family finally received their vaccines the next day after some help from Nadeem Memon, a member of the MCA Apex Council.

Vaccine India Update and Mumbai coronavirus cases

As per the Vaccine India update, the Vaccine India stats have seen 34,127,375 people being fully vaccinated and 133,366,483 people having received at least the first dose of the vaccine as of May 8, 2021. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, Mumbai coronavirus cases crossed the 50,000 mark of active cases with the city recording 51,472 active cases. Mumbai recorded 3879 new coronavirus cases as of Wednesday, May 5. The number of total cases in Mumbai reached a total of 6,65,299 cases and the recovery rate in Mumbai is around 90%.

Image Source: PTI

