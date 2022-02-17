Ex-India Captain Thinks Harmanpreet Should Be Dropped; 'I Am Very Disappointed With Her'

Former India skipper Diana Edulji lashed out at Harmanpreet Kaur for not showing a lot of consistency despite being one of the senior members of the team. Back in November, Kaur became the Player of the Tournament in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), but the all-rounder has strained to find her feet of late in the India women's cricket team.

In India's ongoing tour of New Zealand, the 32-year-old has managed scores of 12, 10 and 10. The Women in Blue lost the only T20I in Queenstown and are currently trailing the five-match ODI series 0-2. The 66-year-old Edulji said that the selection yardstick in the national setup should be the same for every cricketer.

"If you are going with the same yardstick which was used to drop Jemimah Rodrigues, what the coach (Ramesh Powar) had mentioned, the same yardstick should be applied to Harmanpreet," Edulji was quoted as saying to PTI.

'I will be the happiest if she proves me wrong': Diana Edulji

Back in the 2017 Women's World Cup semi-final, Harmanpreet Kaur's 171 helped Mithali Raj's India defeat Australia. Edulji said that the selectors need to get past that knock and take into account Kaur's recent form at the highest level.

"I am very disappointed with her. She was my favourite player but you can't survive on that one inning (171 against Australia in 2017). She is only one inning away from a big knock but the effort has to be there. I will be the happiest if she proves me wrong. I just want the team to win the World Cup," she stated.

Edulji was also of the opinion that Smriti Mandhana is the apt candidate to replace Mithali Raj as the skipper of the Indian team. She also said that Team India should drop Harmanpreet from the third ODI and bring in all-rounder Sneh Rana. "Even on captaincy front, Smriti is the front runner for all formats after Mithali as Harman is not performing. I wouldn't mind dropping her for the next game. Sneh Rana is a good replacement for her," Edulji added.

After the tour of New Zealand, India will play two warm-up games before starting their World Cup sojourn against Pakistan on March 6 at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Image: PTI