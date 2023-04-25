Ex-India coach Ravi Shastri gives no-nonsense verdict on Team India's squad for WTC Final

BCCI has announced the squad for the upcoming World Test Championship and Ajinkya Rahane became the new entrant as Suryakumar Yadav makes way for him. India are scheduled to take Australia in the WTC final starting on 7th June at the Oval and they became the first team to make two appearances in the final in a row since the inception of this tournament last year.

India lost to New Zealand by eight wickets in the final of the inaugural edition of WTC when Virat Kohli was at the helm of the Test team and the onus now will be on Rohit Sharma to turn the clock this time against the Aussies in the summit clash. Rahane has been rewarded for his exemplary knocks in the IPL and domestic circuit as the Indian batsman has been in good touch for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023.

Ravi Shastri provides his verdict on WTC final squad selection

Ravi Shastri who happens to be the coach when India lost to the Kiwis last time now has provided his verdict on the team selection. The Indian commentator took to the microblogging site Twitter to praise the effort of the selectors in choosing the right squad for the match. "Best Indian team selected. Well done selectors and team management #WTCFinal2023 #TeamIndia."

Best Indian team selected. Well done selectors and team management 🇮🇳 #WTCFinal2023 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/olIK46GO96 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 25, 2023

India’s Test squad for WTC final against Australia

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, K L Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

The likes of Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill are expected to be the catalysts if the Men in Blue are to lift their first ICC trophy since they lifted the Champions Trophy back in 2013. Indian team is currently the second-ranked team in the ICC rankings with 119 points while Australia is leading the table with 122 points in their tally. It will be huge challenge for India as the conditions are likely to favour the Australian side.