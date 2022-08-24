Ex-India Coach Ravi Shastri Names One IND Youngster 'who Should Always Be In The Side'

During his latest press conference ahead of the Asia Cup 2022, former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri revealed the name of Arshdeep Singh as the player who he believes should always be named on the side. Shastri and legendary Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram were giving a preview of the continental tournament in a joint press conference.

Shastri believes Arshdeep should always be in side

While speaking at his press conference along with Wasim Akram, Ravi Shastri said, "Arshdeep Singh should always be in the side," when asked about the fast bowling attack India should use at the upcoming Asia Cup 2022. He also went on to praise Suryakumar Yadav, stating that both these players have shown their talent as a result of the IPL.

He also had huge praise for star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and gave a long explanation to explain why no other player even comes close to him in terms of importance. "He (Pandya) is one of the most important cogs in the wheel as far as India is concerned. You take him out of the squad and the balance goes away. That's how important he is. You don't know whether to play an extra batsman or an extra bowler," explained Shastri.

The former Indian cricket team head coach went on to add, "We missed him really badly last year in the (T20) World Cup when he couldn't bowl. It makes a massive difference. There is no one close to him when it comes to the quality that he possesses at that number. I think he is an extremely important player and has to be watched very closely. With the number of matches coming up, he is the last person you want to play in all those matches."

Team India's full squad for Asia Cup 2022

The biggest blow that Team India will face at the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 is that star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will miss out due to a back injury. Meanwhile, the full squad is mentioned below:

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Image: AP