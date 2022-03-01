Ex-India Coach Ravi Shastri Opens Up On Wriddhiman Saha Issue; 'I'm Being Honest About It'

Former team India head coach Ravi Shastri opened up about the Wriddhiman Saha issue and said that the relationship between the media and players has drastically changed from the time he was a player to now. Ravi Shastri got to see both times through close quarters, first as a player and then for seven years as part of the coaching staff.

“I think it has changed. It has changed from the time we played the game. The equation we had with the journalists was far far better than the equation you see with the boys today. And I have been part of (the) dressing rooms for the last seven years. I don’t blame the guys though because the spotlight that is there on today’s players is nowhere like what it was on us. We (only) had the print media… there was TV that had just started,” Ravi Shastri said at the launch of ‘It’s a Wonderful World’, a memoir by Khalid AH Ansari.

Wriddhiman Saha had earlier taken to social media to share screenshots of chats he received from an unnamed 'reputable' journalist in which the latter seemed to be speaking in a harsh tone after Saha did not respond to him regarding an interview.

Ravi Shastri on what his advice was to the team players

Ravi Shastri also revealed how he has asked the players during his time to take questions from everyone and talk to the media but ensure that they are proper press conferences as a lot of media outlets post things out of context just for their benefit because of the competition that exists.

"We've tried to discuss it with them. Speak as much as you can to the media but make sure it's a proper kind of press conference, take everyone's questions at one go because what happens is a lot of things are taken out of context these days. I'm being honest about it. Because of the competition that exists (between media organisations)," Shashtri said.

Ravi Shastri added that such occurrences meant that the players chose to work on their game and closed all outside noise. "As a result, the player has no choice but to go into a shell. He says, 'I'd rather look within, focus on the game, let my cricket do the talking, and once I'm done and dusted, I can speak to whoever I want to'," said Shastri.

(Image: PTI)