Ex-India Coach Ravi Shastri Shares Thoughts On Split Captaincy; 'Rohit Is Not Overawed'

Former Team India Head Coach Ravi Shastri is finally back home in Mumbai, having spent most of the previous two years travelling with the team. In this time, the Men in Blue have travelled to Australia, New Zealand and the UAE. With him now relieved of his coaching duties, he is now voicing his views on the future of Indian cricket.

Since Virat Kohli recently relinquished his captaincy duties for the T20I side, most of the discussions have surrounded whether the 33-year old should also step down as the captain from other formats. In one of Shastri's recent interviews, he gave his opinion on the topic and also explained his point of view on whether India should split captaincy with Rohit Sharma, who was recently appointed as the skipper of the shorter formats.

Ravi Shastri gives his thoughts on split captaincy

In an exclusive interview with the Week, Ravi Shastri said, "Rohit Sharma is not overawed; he always does what is best for the team. He marshalls all the resources of the team unlike, let’s say, in football." The 59-year old then also gave his thoughts on Virat Kohli giving up captaincy in the shorter format, stating that he agreed with him '100%.'

Shastri explained that some of the best players, including Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar, have given up the leadership position in the past to either 'focus on their batting' or 'prolong their careers.' Even though India did not win any major trophy under the 33-year old's captaincy, Shastri insisted that Kohli 'should feel proud.' The 59-year old explained that he has been 'a tactically sound captain' and that it is never easy to lead Team India.

India vs South Africa

After a dominant Test series win against New Zealand, Team India's next challenge will be against South Africa. The India vs South Africa series is set to begin with three Test matches, beginning from December 26. Following the test series, the two sides will compete in a three-match ODI series, beginning on January 22. Matches will be played across four venues: SuperSport Park, Centurion, Imperial Wanderers, Johannesburg, Six-Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town and Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl.