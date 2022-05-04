Ex-India Coach Ravi Shastri's Eid Wish For Shami And Siraj Leaves Netizens In Splits

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri turned to his official Twitter handle to wish Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj on the occasion of Eid. Shastri took to his social media handle to wish Siraj and Shami in his own unique style. The 59-year-old shared a picture of the two Indian fast bowlers and wrote, "Eid Mubarak to my Double trouble!". Shastri also offered Biryani to Shami and Siraj, who are currently busy playing in the Indian Premier League.

"Eid Mubarak to my Double Trouble! @MdShami11, aaj game hai ! Biryani baad. Aar ya paar. @mdsirajofficial tu do baar kha leh," Shastri wrote on Twitter.

Eid Mubarak to my Double Trouble! @MdShami11, aaj game hai ! Biryani baad. Aar ya paar. @mdsirajofficial tu do baar kha leh 💪🏻 🤗 pic.twitter.com/uvmLzKvATI — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 3, 2022

Shastri's Eid Mubarak post for Shami and Siraj has left netizens in splits. Netizens have since taken to the comment section of the post to react to Shastri's wish for the two pacers. Here's how netizens reacted to Shastri's Eid Mubarak post.

Shami and Siraj's form

Shami and Siraj are one of the best fast-bowling pairs in the world and a huge part of their success for Team India could be attributed to Shastri, who was the head coach of the side until last November. It was under Shastri's coaching that Siraj made his Test debut last year and impressed one and all with his bowling performance. Both Shami and Siraj, however, play for different teams in the IPL, while Shastri is part of the commentary panel.

While Shami has looked in very good form in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league, Siraj has failed to put on a consistent show with the ball. Shami has played 10 matches in the competition so far and has picked 15 wickets at an average of 21.53. and strike rate of 16.00. Siraj, on the other hand, has played ten matches and picked eight wickets at an average of 28.50.

Shami was last seen in action on Tuesday during a game between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings. Shami did not have a good game with the ball as he went for 43 runs in four overs. Shami picked just one wicket in the match, which Punjab eventually won by 7 wickets.



Image: BCCI/PTI