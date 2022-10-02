Ex-India Coach Recalls Hardik's Reaction After Run-out Against Pakistan In CT 2017 Final

Former India fielding coach R Sridhar recently recalled all-rounder Hardik Pandya's dressing room reaction after his run-out against Pakistan in the 2017 Champions Trophy final. Sridhar, while speaking to cricket.com, said Hardik felt he could have won the game for India that day because he was batting well and was in his zone. Hardik was removed for 76 off 43 balls after a mixup with Ravindra Jadeja in the middle.

Due to confusion, both batters moved towards the striker's end. Jadeja decided to turn around and defend his own wicket, which angered Pandya, who then walked off the field in rage.

"He felt he could have won us that day. The way he was batting, he was in his zone, as they call it. And he thought he and Jadeja could have won us the game. Unfortunately, not to be. But again, that put Hardik on the world map, didn't it," Sridhar was quoted as saying by cricket.com.

India vs Pakistan, CT 2017 Final

As far as the match is concerned, India won the toss and elected to field first at Kennington Oval Stadium in London. Batting first, Pakistan posted a huge total of 338/4 in 50 overs courtesy of some incredible performances from Fakhar Zaman, Azhar Ali, and Mohammad Hafeez. While Fakhar (114) smashed a spectacular century, Azhar (59) and Hafeez (57) scored a half-century each. Babar Azam also contributed with 46 off 52 balls. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, and Kedar Jadhav picked one wicket each for India.

In the second innings, the Indian batting lineup faltered as they got bowled out for just 158 runs. Mohammad Amir provided two big wickets for Pakistan as he dismissed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early for 0 and 5 runs, respectively. Amir also removed Shikhar Dhawan for 21 off 22 balls inside the first powerplay. Yuvraj Singh scored 22 off 31 balls before being dismissed LBW by Shadab Khan. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja were then dismissed for 76 and 15 runs, respectively.

Amir and Hasan Ali picked three wickets each for Pakistan, while Shadab Khan scalped two wickets. Junaid Khan also picked a wicket to his name. Pakistan won the game by 180 runs to lift the 2017 Champions Trophy title. Fakhar was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock with the bat.

