Ex-India Cricketer Lauds 'determined' Shreyas Iyer; Compares Him To Neeraj Chopra

Team India is taking on World Test champions New Zealand in the first match of the two-match Test series at the Green Park Stadium. For India, debutant Shreyas Iyer scored his first century and became the 16th Indian cricketer to score a Test century on Test debut. Now, former Indian cricketer Pragyan Ojha on Friday shared an inspiring post on India's two athletes who overcame injuries and went on to make a historic comeback for the nation.

Pragyan Ojha took to his Koo handle and shared pictures of injured Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and Shreyas Iyer, and wrote that the two athletes' determination to overcome setbacks speaks volumes. Ojha further congratulated Shreyas Iyer on his brilliant knock of 105 (171) on his Test debut.

Shreyas Iyer and Neeraj Chopra's injury

During the India vs England limited-overs series earlier this year, Shreyas Iyer suffered a major injury. The Indian batter confirmed that he had undergone a successful surgery to patch up the shoulder injury he had sustained. Due to his shoulder injury, Iyer had to miss out on the first phase of the IPL 2021.

Due to the injury, the captaincy of the Delhi Capitals was handed over to wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant. Moreover, Iyer, before the injury, was among the top contenders to be in the playing XI of Team India at the T20 World Cup. However, the cricketer then had to settle for a reserve berth due to a lack of cricket after coming back from injury.

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra suffered a critical elbow injury in 2019, right before the Doha World Championships. The injury kept the javelin thrower out of the marquee event. At that time, he consulted an orthopaedic surgeon for an important surgery. The operation was successful, and that is how he landed in Tokyo after a good rehab, and grabbed the elusive gold. Chopra had undergone surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

IND vs NZ

In the IND vs NZ 1st Test, Ajinkya Rahane & Co posted a total of 345 runs, courtesy of debutant Shreyas Iyer's brilliant century, allrounder Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill's half-centuries. Apart from Iyer and Jadeja, some other Indian batters got a good start but failed to convert them into big scores.

Rahane was dismissed on 35, Pujara departed on 26, and Ashwin scored 38 runs. The Day 2 morning of the first Test belonged to Kiwi speedster Tim Southee (27.4-6-69-5), who picked up his 13th five-wicket haul in his 80th Test. He was on target with the second new ball as he sent back Ravindra Jadeja (50) on his overnight score.

(Image: AP/@sunrisers/@BCCI/Twitter)