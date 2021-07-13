Ex-India Cricketer Saba Karim Believes THIS Player Can Help India Win T20 WC If Fully Fit

Former India cricketer Saba Karim believes all-rounder Hardik Pandya is going to play a crucial role for the country in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Karim, while speaking to India News, said India's chances in the 2021 ICC World T20 will get "doubled" if Hardik Pandya is fully fit by then. The former keeper-batsman added that Hardik's fitness is dependent on how he is managed by the team management, both in England and Sri Lanka, from now till the World Cup in the UAE. Karim said if Hardik is able to both bowl and bat throughout the course of the marquee ICC event, India's chances of winning the World Cup are "extremely bright".

Karim reckoned that the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka will be tough for the 27-year-old because the surface in the island nation is going to be similar to that in Chennai, where Hardik struggled to score runs in the first leg of IPL 2021. Karim said the pitch in Colombo will be similar to the one in Chennai, which might trouble Hardik because he was struggling during the recently-postponed IPL 2021. He said it is yet to be seen if Hardik can score runs in Sri Lanka at a good strike rate on a challenging surface.

Hardik Pandya's injury

Hardik suffered a back injury in 2018, which ruled him out of the Asia Cup mid-tournament. After his return, Hardik bowled for India in the 2019 ICC World Cup, following which he underwent successful surgery in the United Kingdom. Hardik hasn't bowled much ever since and a shoulder problem that emerged last year made the situation even worse for him. The Gujarat cricketer didn't bowl for his IPL team Mumbai Indians in the recently postponed edition, which prompted selectors to take the tough call and exclude Hardik from the Test squad.

Hardik is part of India's white-ball squad that has travelled to Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series and as many T20 internationals. Hardik is one of the senior-most players in the team, which is made up of relatively younger players because the main Indian squad is in England for a five-match Test series. The limited-overs series is scheduled to start on July 18 with three ODIs in Colombo, followed by three T20Is at the same venue.

(Image Credit: PTI)

