Ex-India Cricketer Suggests Rahul Dravid Next In Line To Become Regular Head Coach

Former India all-rounder Reetinder Sodhi believes Rahul Dravid is the next in line to replace Ravi Shastri as India's regular head coach. During his latest interview with India News Sports, Sodhi said if Dravid was not in the BCCI's scheme of things then the board would never have appointed the Bengaluru-born cricketer as coach to lead the Indian white-ball side on a temporary basis for the Sri Lanka tour. Sodhi claimed that the NCA Director must have been asked about becoming the head coach prior to his appointment and that if he agreed to take the job, it indicates that he wants the team to succeed. Sodhi added that a legendary personality like Dravid should never be a temporary option.

Dravid, the proven coach

Sodhi said if Dravid is going to Sri Lanka as head coach, it is a clear indication that he is next in line, suggesting the board would never have approached him as a temporary option. Team India's current head coach Ravi Shastri coaching contract is nearing an end and the BCCI might be looking to find a replacement. Dravid has a proven record as a coach for various teams, including India's U-19 World Cup squads of 2016 and 2018. The 2018 ICC U-19 World Cup squad, led by Prithvi Shaw, won the title for the fourth time under Dravid's coaching. However, Dravid's team failed to win the 2016 World Cup final against the West Indies. Dravid has also led the India-A team on various occasions before being appointed the Director of Cricket at National Cricket Academy.

Dravid has been appointed to coach India for a three-match T20I and as many ODI games against Sri Lanka, starting July 13. The white-ball squad has already arrived in Colombo and players are currently undergoing a mandatory isolation period at their hotel rooms. The 20-member squad will start their practice in a controlled environment from July 3 onwards. There are a couple of new faces in the team, including Devdut Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who could see getting their debut caps during the series against Lanka.

India’s squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

(Image Credit: PTI)

