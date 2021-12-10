Ex-India Fielding Coach Asked To Pick Better Fielder Between Azharuddin & Jadeja

Former Indian fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar was asked to pick the better fielder between Mohammed Azharuddin and Ravindra Jadeja. The player turned coach played alongside Mohammed Azharuddin in the domestic circuit for Hyderabad and has coached Ravindra Jadeja for Team India.

In a conversation with PTI, R Sridhar said that it is difficult to make a pick as the two players played in two different eras when the standards were different and so were the fitness of the players "It is difficult to judge across different eras and fielding judged by different standards. In the '80s when Ajju Bhai (As Mohammed Azharuddin was nicknamed in the Indian cricketing circle) made his debut, there was no fitness culture in Indian cricket. It kicked in only in the late '90s and Ajju Bhai was a stand-out because of his athleticism and because he had great hands, good throw. Probably bench-mark was different."

He further went on to add that both players were the best in their times and that if Azhar were to play today, he'd still be a top-class fielder. "Jadeja is someone, who is pleasing to the eye even when he is chasing a ball to the boundary. He is cut above rest in world cricket. So was Azhar during his time. Azhar of 1985 to 1990 would have been a brilliant fielder even now, whether slips, close-in or being lightning in the outfield."

R Sridhar speaks about his time with Team India

R Sridhar also spoke about his journey with the Indian national team and said that it surely has been a great journey and that he will let people outside to judge the Indian fielding standard's from back then to now.

"Obviously, that's the best phase of my life. I cannot be discontent but there is always room for improvement. Coaching philosophies and coaching methods also keep changing as you embark on that journey and reach towards the end. As far as where Indian fielding standard is now compared to when I took charge, I leave it up to the people on the outside to judge." he said.

Image: PTI