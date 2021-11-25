Ex-India, NZ Players Analyse Ajinkya Rahane's Wicket; 'Not A Great Delivery, Average Shot'

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman and former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull analyzed Ajinkya Rahane's wicket. The Indian skipper was batting on 35 in ongoing India vs New Zealand 1st Test when he got bowled by Kyle Jamieson attempting a cut short off outside off stump only to drag one onto the stumps.

VVS Laxman questioned Ajinkya Rahane's shot selection and said that it was not the right shot to be playing on a wicket like this. He also pointed out that Jamieson was quick to shift to bowling short balls when Rahane came on. "The moment Ajinkya Rahane came into the crease, what did Kyle Jamieson do? He goes to short-pitch deliveries. We know Rahane has only one option against short-pitched deliveries, which is to play the pull shot. It was an instinctive shot that led to his dismissal. It's okay to play besides the line in places like South Africa and Australia even if there is not much width, because of the bounce, you can hit through the square of the wicket," he said speaking on Star Sports.

"In Kanpur, you can't play the ball where there is no bounce at all. You have to play with the full face of the bat, maybe a vertical bat. You can't play with an angled bat," he added.

IND vs NZ: Simon Doull on Rahane's wicket "not a great delivery...fairly average shot"

Simon Doull too was of a similar opinion and said that the delivery that got Rahane out was a fairly average one and that in such conditions playing with angled shots often call for trouble. "These sort of pitches, you see the chop-on quite often. We have seen 2 already today. One was a good delivery to Shubman Gill. But the one that got Rahane was not a great delivery and a fairly average shot when he looks back at it. If you are playing with a 45 degree angled bat, you are asking for trouble when there is an invariable bounce. One will bounce and catch the top edge of your bat and one will not and maybe catch the under-edge." he said.

India were 184/4 during lunch but debutant Shreyas Iyer's along with Ravindra Jadeja have helped India cross the 250-run mark before stumps.

(Image: AP/ Insta/ thebatman/ Twitter/ @ruklokpradhan)