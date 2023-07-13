Ex-India Opener Bewildered By Shubman Gill's Demand: 'Is Anyone Given That Luxury?'

India and West Indies are currently locking horns against each other in the first Test of their two-match series in Dominica. India were in complete control on Day 1 of the first Test, bowling out the hosts for just 150 and then ending the day at 80 without a loss. Ravichandran Ashwin played a crucial role with the ball as he picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal then dominated with the bat, forging an unbeaten partnership at the top of the order.

3 things you need to know

Shubman Gill made his Test debut for India in December 2020

He played as an opener until the WTC final loss against Australia

Gill demanded to change to his position before the West Indies Test

Shubman Gill gets new batting position in Test

Shubman Gill requested to move from opening to the No. 3 position, while debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal took the opener's spot in his place to manage the right-hand-left-hand combination at the top. Former India opener Aakash Chopra believes that Gill's request to move down the order is a good move for the team, as it allows Yashasvi Jaiswal to open.

"Shubman Gill told team management that he wanted to play at no.3. It's a very interesting thing because you don't usually hear such things happening in Indian cricket. You don't see a player telling team management that he likes to bat in a particular position. Neither does anyone make that request, nor anyone is given that luxury. But the good thing is Yashasvi Jaiswal can now open," Chopra said.

Aakash Chopra also believes that Gill's move to No. 3 will give him more time to settle down and build an innings. Chopra said that he is not surprised with the move as he had predicted the same in 2020.

“But in Test cricket, if there's one difficult job, it's that of a opener. Especially away from home. No.3 is still a challenging spot, but no.4 is the most settled spot and you usually keep your best batter in that spot. You don't want him to bat with the tail.

“Shubman at no.3, I'm not surprised. I tweeted in 2020 that he would play long for India but in few years time, you would see him batting in the middle. Now, he has himself expressed that wish,” he said.

Gill's move to No. 3 is a sign of the changing times in Indian cricket. The team is now looking to build a more balanced batting order, with players who can bat at different positions. Earlier, Cheteshwar Pujara held the No. 3 position in Test cricket for India. Former captain Virat Kohli holds the No. 4 spot.

