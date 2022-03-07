Ex-India Opener On Big Dilemma For SA Players In IPL 2022; 'Let’s Test Your Loyalty...'

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has stated that choosing between the Indian Premier League (IPL) and national duty will be difficult for South African players. South African players have reportedly been given the option of playing in the 2022 IPL or representing their country in the forthcoming bilateral series against Bangladesh. The series, which will begin with three one-day internationals on March 18, will collide with the initial phase of the IPL, which is slated to start on March 26.

Chopra noted on his own YouTube channel that it is a test of players' loyalty and a difficult question to answer because staying for the bilateral series would mean missing the start of the IPL. Chopra further mentioned the list of South African players who might miss the first few games of IPL 2022 due to national duty. Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi are amongst those who might miss the start of the IPL.

"Cricket South Africa (CSA) has said it will give its players a choice of whether to go to the IPL or play for the country, let's test your loyalty to the nation. It's a very difficult question to answer. I will tell you why? Bangladesh is touring South Africa, they will play three ODIs and two Test matches starting March 18. The IPL will start on March 26. There is a three-day quarantine rule in the IPL and players can join their teams only after completing the mandatory isolation period," Chopra said in his video.

"Quinton de Kock is an important member here, so he might not be available for the first match. Lucknow Super Giants – think about it, unless he decides to miss those ODIs. David Miller is also part of the One-Day squad. It is very important for Gujarat Titans to play Miller but it's possible that he might also miss the first few games for them. Apart from these two, there are other players who will be part of the Test squad and might miss the start of the IPL. Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, and Dwaine Pretorious might also miss the start of the IPL if they chose to play the Test matches," Chopra added.

IPL 2022: Full schedule announced

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the full schedule for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league. The tournament will begin with a blockbuster clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders. The first match of the league will be played on March 26 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. A total of 70 league matches will be played during the first 65-day period, followed by four playoff matches, the schedule for which has not been announced yet. It is highly likely that the knockout games will be played at Gujarat's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Image: IPL/BCCI

