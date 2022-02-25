Ex-India Pacer Questions Jasprit Bumrah's Inclusion In India Squad For IND Vs SL T20Is

Jasprit Bumrah returned to the cricket field after a brief hiatus by featuring in the Indian squad for the first T20I against Sri Lanka on Thursday. He returned with the figures of 0/19 after bowling three overs while the Men in Bue marched to victory by restricting the hosts at 137/6 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, former India pacer Asish Nehra has shared his thoughts about Bumrah, revealing that he was surprised to see the pacer in the India squad for the 20-over series.

Speaking ahead of the first T20I at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow to Cricbuzz, Nehra said that he expected Bumrah to be rested for the T20Is as it would have provided other pacers with the much-needed match time. “I am very surprised that Bumrah is playing in these three T20Is. Every player wants to play, no doubt, but we have two Tests following the T20I series. There are more matches to come. We have more options and other players need game time, as well as confidence,” Nehra said.

Nehra mentioned other pacers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, and Avesh Khan will miss out on the opportunity to play the moment Bumrah comes back to the squad. While Bumrah joined the India squad ahead of the first T20I, former skipper Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant will join the team for the two-test matches. Kohli and Pant were released from the squad after the second T20I between West Indies and India at the Eden Gardens.

IND vs SL 1st T20I: India cruise to victory as Ishan, Shreyas and Bhuvneshwar shine

On the match-front, India won the first T20I against Sri Lanka by outplaying the opposition in both innings of the match. India reached the score of 199 runs in the first innings, courtesy of heroic knocks by the top-3 batters of the batting order. Openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan stitched a first-wicket partnership of 111 runs before Rohit got dismissed on 44 runs. Ishan went on to score 89 individual runs off 56 balls, while no. 3 batter Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 57 runs off 28 balls.

Bhuvneshwar topped the bowling charts by returning with the figures of 2/9 in two overs. At the same time, all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer also chipped in with 2 wickets. Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja contributed with one wicket each and helped India win their 10th match in a row, since losing to Pakistan and New Zealand in consecutive matches in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

