Ex-India Player Compares 3rd Test DRS Controversy To Sachin Tendulkar's Wicket Vs Pakistan

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra on Friday compared the DRS controversy to an incident that occurred during a World Cup match between India and Pakistan. The third day of the ongoing Test match between India and South Africa saw a controversy erupt over a review after ball-tracking overturned the on-field umpire's decision in favour of the hosts and provided Dean Elgar with a lifeline.

Elgar was given out LBW by umpire Marais Erasmus following which the South African skipper quickly went upstairs to challenge the decision. Ball-tracking showed the ball was going over the stumps when to the naked eye, the ball clearly appeared to be hitting the stumps. The decision enraged the Indian camp following which Kohli and a couple of his colleagues began hammering the host broadcaster on the stump mic.

Chopra compares DRS controversy to Sachin's wicket

Chopra, while speaking on Star Sports, recalled an incident that occurred during the 2011 ICC World Cup match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. The match saw Sachin Tendulkar get out LBW off Saeed Ajmal's bowling but ball-tracking showed the ball missing the stumps. Chopra, while highlighting the incident, said nobody complained at the time and accepted the decision because the ball was going out.

"Two things here. I remember this was 2011, India vs Pakistan, semifinal game at Mohali. Saeed Ajmal is bowling, Sachin Tendulkar is batting, Ian Gould is the umpire. He gives him out. All of us thought he is dead and plumb in front. Then the DRS, the ball-tracking technology at that point in time somehow showed that the ball is missing the stumps. Not even kissing it. We all thought it was a miracle. Did we actually complain as much at that point in time? No, we did not. We took it in the stride because it went out. Now, this is something of course in the heat of the moment you are agitated", Chopra said.

Coming back to the third Test match, South Africa are on the verge of winning the game and securing the series by 2-1. The hosts need 56 more runs to win the match, while India requires 7 wickets to turn the result in their favour which is very unlikely given the amount of time South Africans have to chase down the target.

Image: @Ameer_libra/Twitter