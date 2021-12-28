Ex-India Player Names Most Versatile Batter In World Cricket; 'Only Think Of One Man'

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra heaped praise on Indian batter KL Rahul and said he believes that the newly appointed Indian limited over vice-captain is the most versatile batter in world cricket at the moment. The Indian batter scored 123 runs off 260 balls opening the innings in the India vs South Africa 1st Test as India scored 327 runs in the 1st innings.

"Versatility means that you get someone to play in any format - whether it is ODIs, Tests or T20s - he should have the ability to play in different styles. After that, move him up or down the batting order - you can do that both in long-form and short form. I can only think of one man KL Rahul, he is the most versatile batter in world cricket at the moment. We have seen him leave 25 balls in Test cricket when he is on zero, he is giving himself time. He has not batted down the order in Test cricket but you had prepared him for that." Aakash Chopra was heard saying on his Youtube show after KL Rahul's exploits in the India vs South Africa 1st Test

The former Indian batter further went on to point that KL Rahul has shown in the past that he bat in any position in white-ball cricket. "You have seen him play the finisher's role in ODI cricket - he said he will win the match there as well. When you make him open in T20s, the player who is satisfied not scoring a run in 25 balls, he makes 50 in 18 balls there and regularly does that," he added.

India vs South Africa: KL Rahul better than Rohit Sharma?

Aakash Chopra also went on to point to the area where KL Rahul is better than Rohit and said that Rohit Sharma has not been a good finisher "We will talk about Rohit Sharma - the way he has started to play in Test cricket. But we have seen this form of him recently in Test cricket. We have seen him bat down the order in ODI cricket at the start but then Rohit was not superhit. His career was floundering when he was batting at No. 5 or No. 6. So I will not say that Rohit Sharma has been a good finisher." he concluded.

