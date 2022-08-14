Ex-India Player Reveals What Sets Rohit Sharma Apart As Captain; 'He Is Vocal About...'

Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel recently opened up on Rohit Sharma's leadership style and what sets him apart as captain. Parthiv, while speaking on his YouTube channel, claimed the one thing that sets Rohit apart as captain is how he backs his players who aren't performing. Parthiv, who played under Rohit's captaincy in the Indian Premier League, highlighted how he kept supporting Avesh Khan despite multiple failures and eventually helped him get back to form.

Parthiv also heaped praise on Rohit's captaincy and said that the Indian skipper believes in taking instinctive decisions on the ground rather than pre-meditating them. Parthiv noted that when a crunch situation arises, Rohit takes a call according to the situation, adding that it is one of the main reasons why Mumbai Indians have won five IPL titles.

“I have played under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy at Mumbai Indians and the one thing that stands out is how he backs players who aren’t performing. He is vocal about them even in public and in press conferences, as we saw with the case of Avesh Khan. Rohit backed him even after four failures and he delivered with a Man-of-the-Match performance (in the fourth T20I),” said Parthiv on his YouTube channel.

“Rohit believes in taking instinctive decisions on the ground rather than pre-meditating them. When a crunch situation arises, he takes a call according to the situation and it is one of the main reasons why he has won five IPL trophies with Mumbai Indians. India have also won multi-national tournaments like the Asia Cup and Nidahas Trophy under Rohit’s captaincy,” he added.

Rohit's captaincy

Rohit was appointed the regular skipper of the Indian T20I squad in November last year after Virat Kohli stepped down from the top post following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup. After Kohli declared he would no longer lead India in ODIs and Test cricket, Rohit was eventually named captain in all three forms. Under Rohit's leadership, the Indian team has played remarkably well, winning each of the squad's recent bilateral series.

Rohit will next be seen captaining India at the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE. This will be the second time Rohit will captain the Indian team in a multi-nation event. The last time he led India in a multi-nation tournament was in the 2018 Asia Cup, which the Men in Blue won.

Image: BCCI