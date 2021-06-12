Ex-India Player 'surprised' Over Exclusion Of Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tewatia From SL Tour

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta has expressed disappointment over the exclusion of Jaydev Unadkat and Rahul Tewatia from the Indian squad that will travel to Sri Lanka in July. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the 25-member squad, including net bowlers, for the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. However, selectors decided to leave Jaydev Unadkat and Rahul Tewatia out of the team, which has now prompted Deep Dasgupta to call for the inclusion of both cricketers.

Deep, while speaking on his personal YouTube channel, said the inclusion of two more players wouldn't have made any difference. The former cricketer said the BCCI is already taking a 25-member squad, including net-bowlers, to Sri Lanka, adding "a couple of more players could have been included too". He said that expanding the team from 25 members to 27 members wouldn't have made any difference. Deep said players like Jaydev Unadkat and Rahul Tewatia could have been included in the team as the latter was also part of the squad during the last series. Deep further questioned the selectors saying, "What did they do wrong?"

India is scheduled to play a three-match ODI series and as many T20I games against Sri Lanka, starting July 13. India opener Shikhar Dhawan has been named captain for the limited-overs tour with pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar named as his deputy. The team includes some notable names from this year's IPL, including Devdutt Padikkal and Chetan Sakariya. The side will also feature players such as Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Prithvi Shaw, Varun Chakravarthy, etc.

India's tour of Sri Lanka

India's Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh

