Ex-India Player Unhappy With Rishabh Pant's 'irresponsible' Batting: 'Let His Fans Down'

India posted a grand total of 327 runs in their first innings of the ongoing first Test match of the India vs South Africa, three-match Test series, being played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The day’s play started with India on 272/3, but following the dismissal of centurion KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane, Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant made his way out to the middle. However, Pant faced scored eight runs off 13 balls before getting out off the delivery by Lungi Ngidi, with van der Dussen contributing with the catch. Pant looked to play an aggressive shot and ended up losing his wicket which left former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli unimpressed.

What did Vinod Kambli say about Rishabh Pant?

On witnessing the dismissal of Rishabh Pant, Kambli took to his official Koo handle and expressed his views by saying it was a magical performance from the Proteas bowlers on Day 3 of the match. However, Kambli added that Indian cricket fans were expecting a lot from the Indian wicketkeeper, who couldn’t convert the chance he got. Further adding that his dismissal can be either termed as the Pant’s irresponsibility or the dominance by South African bowlers, but the youngster should have been responsible with his batting.

India post 327 runs in first innings, after KL Rahul's century

In the first innings of the match, India posted 327 runs, courtesy of a brilliant century of 123 runs off 260 balls by Rahul and a half-century of 60 runs off 123 balls by Mayank Agarwal. Indian skipper Virat Kohli scored 35 runs off 94 balls, Ajinkya Rahane scored 48 runs off 102 balls. Lungi Ngidi was the epitome of the Proteas bowling line-up by picking up a total of 6 wickets, while Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen took three and one wickets each.

Indian pacers remove South Africa batting top order

Meanwhile, in the second innings, the Indian bowlers started proceedings on a high as Jasprit Bumrah sent Proteas skipper Dean Elgar back to the pavilion on the individual score of one run off two balls. Indian pacers continued impressing in the second session as Mohammed Shami dismissed Aiden Markram and Keegan Petersen on the scores of 13 and 15 runs, respectively. Mohammed Siraj also opened his tally of wickets by dismissing Rassie van der Dussen as South Africa found themselves at 33/4 after playing 16 overs.

(Image: AP)